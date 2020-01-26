Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash, report says

Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday according to the Los Angeles Times.

UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, the NBA and MVP who spanned a 20-year career with the L.A. Lakers, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. He was 41. — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 26, 2020

Bryant was reportedly in his private helicopter with three other people when it crashed.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire on Sunday in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the crash occurred in Calabasas.

Officials didn’t immediately know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through dry brush.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The AP contributed to this story.