Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash, report says

Helicopter crash sparks brush fire in Southern California

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Kobe Bryant, Helicopter Crash, Los Angeles Lakers
No. 10: Kobe Bryant, basketball$49.5 million ($23.5 million salary/winnings, $26 million endorsements) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday according to the Los Angeles Times.

Bryant was reportedly in his private helicopter with three other people when it crashed.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire on Sunday in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the crash occurred in Calabasas.

Officials didn’t immediately know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through dry brush.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The AP contributed to this story.

