Clermont’s Citrus Tower attempts to revive Christmas Light Display with new membership

CLERMONT, Fla. – It's been two years since the Citrus Tower had a Christmas light display, but a new membership drive could bring it back in 2020.

Scott Homan and his wife took over the family business of running the tower last year and have worked to upgrade the building that opened in 1955.

"It's a huge building, but this is a small business," he said.

Homan and his wife have transformed the inside of the iconic building, adding new businesses like adding a coffee shop, an arcade and board game store. Additionally, the tower now features free wi-fi, air conditioning and a new place to sit at the top of the tower.

"So the air conditioning was my first order of business when I took on the tower," Homan said.

But bringing back the Christmas light display is one change the owners haven't been able to make happen quite yet.

"To be perfectly honest, we can't afford it," he said.

That's why Homan started a membership drive at the tower, with the goal of 400 people paying for $100 memberships to help fund the light display.

Each member receives a handful of discounts, early access to events at the tower and unlimited access to the top of the tower for themselves and four people a day.

Jack Lawrence already bought his.

"It's very iconic for Clermont to have the lights," he said. "You can see them from miles and miles away and it's a part of the Christmas environment and it's a shame they aren't doing it now and we're going to do everything to try to get it back."

And that means support from the community. The Citrus Tower has already lined up a partnership for the potential "2020 Chick-fil-a Christmas Spectacular at the Citrus Tower."

If the drive succeeds and sells 500 memberships, the owners plan to bring real snow to the Citrus Tower.

The deadline for the membership drive is April 1st.

As of Friday, January 24th, nearly 100 people have signed up for memberships at the Citrus Tower.