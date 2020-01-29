WATCH LIVE: Orlando police officer involved in shooting on West Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police-officer involved shooting was reported on West Colonial Drive Wednesday morning, shutting down the road at John Young Parkway.

Police said the shooting happened at 2124 West Colonial Drive. That address matches the Western Way Shopping Center.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded to the scene. Colonial Drive between John Young Parkway and North Tampa Avenue were closed due to law enforcement activity.

People were asked to avoid the area.

Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón will provide an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m. News 6 will stream his remarks live at the top of this story.

Check back for updates on this developing story.