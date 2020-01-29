Polk County deputies injured in head-on DUI crash, officials say

LAKELAND, Fla. – Two Polk County sheriff’s deputies were injured Tuesday night in a head-on crash with a driver who was arrested on a DUI charge, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. on Combee Road in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said India Williams, 46, of Lakeland, drove her Chevrolet pickup truck northbound in the southbound lane and struck a patrol cruiser head-on.

Williams was medically cleared at the scene and later arrested on a DUI charge.

The deputies were taken to the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. Deputy Sheriff Trainee Eric Roberts, 37, who was driving, was treated and released. Deputy Sheriff (training instructor) Brittney Black, 25, was admitted for non-life-threatening injuries, including a compound nose fracture, a possible concussion, an injured arm and soreness, officials said. She is in stable condition.

“In a crash like this, we are so grateful that the injuries sustained by our deputies are not more serious," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “I ask for prayers for Deputy Black as she continues to be treated in the hospital. It will take some time for her to recover. We cannot say this too often: if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, don’t drive. Don’t let others drive under the influence. I can assure you, we will hold this drunk driver accountable for her actions.”

Another patrol cruiser was able to avoid the pickup after seeing it swerve between lanes, officials said. The pickup then collided with the other patrol car, deputies said.

A third vehicle that was following the patrol car involved in the crash swerved to avoid the collision, left the roadway and ended up in a ditch, officials said. That driver was uninjured.

Williams was taken to the Polk County Jail, where two breath samples were provided, revealing a 0.145 and 0.151 blood alcohol content, sheriff’s officials said

Authorities said Williams’ criminal history includes eight previous felony charges and nine misdemeanor charges, including possession of cocaine with intent to sell, sale of cocaine, battery domestic violence, failure to appear in court, fleeing to elude at high speed, possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and other drug charges.