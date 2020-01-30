71ºF

Construction worker dies after three-story fall in Sanford

No foul play suspected

Sanford police say a construction worker died after a fall. (News 6)

SANFORD, Fla. – A construction worker fell three stories and died during an industrial accident on Thursday, according to the Sanford Police Department.

The fall happened at 455 Harvest Time Drive before noon as the victim was on a forklift or another piece of heavy machinery.

Authorities said the fall was accidental and no foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

