Construction worker dies after three-story fall in Sanford
No foul play suspected
SANFORD, Fla. – A construction worker fell three stories and died during an industrial accident on Thursday, according to the Sanford Police Department.
The fall happened at 455 Harvest Time Drive before noon as the victim was on a forklift or another piece of heavy machinery.
Authorities said the fall was accidental and no foul play is suspected.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.