Florida prosecutors want to reinstate death sentence for Bessman Okafor

Florida prosecutors want to reinstate the death sentence for Bessman Okafor.

Back in 2015, a jury voted 11-1 to sentence Okafor to death for the murder of Alex Zaldivar.

Two years later, the state Supreme Court overturned the death sentence.

"We affirm Okafor’s conviction, but because the jury did not unanimously find the facts necessary to impose death and did not render a final unanimous verdict to recommend the death penalty, we vacate his death sentence and remand for a new penalty phase," the justices wrote in their ruling.

Now the Florida Supreme Court made a rule a unanimous jury should not be required to sentenced someone to death.

He is set to be resentenced in March.