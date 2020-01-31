Daytona Beach property owner fined $10K after putting house on Airbnb

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach property owner was fined $10,000 after putting a house up for short-term rental in a residential area on Airbnb.com, according to Daytona Beach city officials.

City officials said the case was initiated by neighbors who filed complaints about tenants who rented the home.

The property owner signed an affidavit agreeing to only offer rental durations of six months or longer, according to city officials.

The city’s Special Magistrate fined a property owner $10,000 earlier this month for continuing to offer short-term... Posted by The City of Daytona Beach Government on Friday, January 31, 2020

The city said officials found the house listed on Airbnb.com as a short-term rental in successive weeks in December.

The property owner was fined for the following dates:

$1,000 for Dec. 4

$2,000 for Dec. 9

$3,000 for Dec. 10

$4,000 for Dec. 19.

