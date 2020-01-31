Infant in critical condition after crash on Florida’s Turnpike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An infant is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on Florida’s Turnpike Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 261 at about 9:25 a.m.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said two people were injured in the crash, including the infant who was taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in critical condition.

Three of the four southbound lanes of the Turnpike are closed as of 10:45 a.m.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed an SUV with front-end damage and a sedan with its trunk destroyed.

No details about the cause of the crash have been released.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.