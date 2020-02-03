2 arrested in double stabbing in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested late Sunday in connection with a double stabbing in Port Orange, according to police.

The double stabbing happened around 10:10 p.m. in the 5300 block of Oates Avenue.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Port Orange police.

Authorities said Joshua Raye and Maria Soroka, both 37, were arrested in the case.

Joshua Ray faces two counts of resisting an officer without violence and misuse of 911. Maria Soroka was arrested on two counts of resisting an officer without violence and two counts of misuse of 911.

No other details have been released.