DeBary fire destroys home; 1 injured

DeBARY, Fla. – A teen or young adult was injured early Monday in a house fire in DeBary, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. on Lake Drive.

According to fire officials, a woman and her grandson were in the house when the fire started.

Live at 6:30 with the latest on a fire that ripped through a house in DeBary @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/mCinsyT9kl — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) February 3, 2020

The grandson, whose age is not known, was taken to a hospital, officials said.

Fire officials said the house was destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.