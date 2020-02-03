DeBary fire destroys home; 1 injured
Firefighters battle blaze on Lake Drive
DeBARY, Fla. – A teen or young adult was injured early Monday in a house fire in DeBary, officials said.
The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. on Lake Drive.
According to fire officials, a woman and her grandson were in the house when the fire started.
Live at 6:30 with the latest on a fire that ripped through a house in DeBary @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/mCinsyT9kl— Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) February 3, 2020
The grandson, whose age is not known, was taken to a hospital, officials said.
Fire officials said the house was destroyed in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
#breaking: House goes up in flames in DeBary. Grandmother inside at the time with her grandson. He’s been transferred to the burn unit in Orlando @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/6vfiawH7NL— Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) February 3, 2020
