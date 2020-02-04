How to celebrate Galentine’s Day in Central Florida

What began as a fictional holiday has quickly become a February staple: Galentine’s Day.

Created by character Leslie Knope in the television series “Parks and Recreation,” Galentine’s Day comes around every year on Feb. 13, and is a day to leave your significant other at home, gather your closest friends, and remind each other how much their friendship means.

Here is a list of events and places where you can take part in Galentine’s Day festivities this year.

Channel your inner artist and head to GB’s Bottle Shop and Tasting Bar in Orlando, where Pop-up Picassos is hosting a plant still-life painting class. They’ll have the brews and brushes, all you need to bring are your besties. Class size is limited. You can find more information, as well as event sign-up forms here.

Is there anything better than wine and chocolate? Actually, there is: wine, chocolate, and kittens.

The Kitty Beautiful, a cafe where you can sip on coffee while playing with adoptable cats, is hosting a Galentine’s bash, complete with chocolate desserts from a local bakery, a wine list curated by a sommelier and all the kitten cuddles you can handle. To secure your spot for the party, click here.

Fine wine, gourmet cheese, and crafting are all combined at this Galentine’s workshop. Hosted by Scout & Tag, the workshop will teach you how to create charcuterie spreads, all served on a wooden tray you craft at the store and take home. To book your spot, and choose the design of your tray, visit the Scout & Tag site here.

If you and your gal pals are looking to laugh, drink, and eat, a comedy show complete with mimosas and waffles might be perfect for you.

Hosted by the Not Quite Right Improv group, this ladies-only event brings humor to topics important to women, and promises to be a boundary-pushing, rule-breaking, one-of-a-kind night out. To book your seats and get your tickets to the show, visit the NQR Theater site here.

If you’re looking for something permanent to commit to this Galentine’s day, Divine Canvas Tattoos is hosting a flash event where you can get some fresh ink for discounted, preset prices.

According to the event’s Facebook page, two sheets of predetermined tattoo designs will be available to choose from and will range in style from “Parks and Recreation” inspired, to Valentine’s Day themed.

The event is first-come-first-serve. For more details on the flash-tat event visit Divine Canvas Tattoo’s site here.