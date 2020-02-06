Leesburg High School student accused of bringing knife to campus

LEESBURG, Fla. – A Leesburg High School student brought a knife and a lighter onto campus and concealed it in his backpack, police said.

Investigators said the school’s principal received a tip that the student had a lighter in his backpack, and when the school resource officer was called to search the bag, a large knife in a black sheath was also found.

Records show that the student told investigators he had been on a recent fishing trip and forgot the knife was in his backpack.

The student was arrested and is now facing charges of bringing a weapon onto school property, according to the arrest report.