Leesburg High School student accused of bringing knife to campus
A large knife was found in the student’s backpack
LEESBURG, Fla. – A Leesburg High School student brought a knife and a lighter onto campus and concealed it in his backpack, police said.
Investigators said the school’s principal received a tip that the student had a lighter in his backpack, and when the school resource officer was called to search the bag, a large knife in a black sheath was also found.
Records show that the student told investigators he had been on a recent fishing trip and forgot the knife was in his backpack.
The student was arrested and is now facing charges of bringing a weapon onto school property, according to the arrest report.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.