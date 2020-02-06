Woman who stole from elementary school PTA turns herself in, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was wanted for stealing money from an elementary school PTA turned herself in Wednesday but has since bonded out of jail, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that in November 2019, Amber Dickens went to Wonderland Gift Shoppe, a holiday gift shop for children at Palm Terrace Elementary School, and handed over a check from the PTA for $1,892.20 but the bank refused to take it because it was fake.

The investigation found that the PTA’s account balance was at $0 even though it should have had money in it, records show.

The school’s principal has been attempting to get in contact with Dickens since then but she hasn’t returned to the campus, according to the report.

Records show Amber Dickens was booked Wednesday on charges of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and uttering a forgery.