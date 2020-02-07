CDC offers interactive atlas on heart disease statistics in every county

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers an interactive atlas online on heart disease statistics in every county.

The map compares different statistics with county numbers, state numbers, and a national average.

It allows the user to look at how many people in a specific county are impacted by heart disease.

Union County has the highest cardiovascular disease death rate per 100,000 people in Florida.

Collier County has the lowest.

The map also shows obesity rates.

The charts show how health insurance costs compare with heart disease.

The CDC said one person dies every 37 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC.

Health officials want everyone to choose healthy drinks and healthy foods, keep a healthy weight, exercise regularly and do not smoke.

It is also important to check your cholesterol and control your blood pressure, according to the CDC.