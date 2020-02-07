Florida man accused of threatening Trump supporters with cane sword

DUNNELLON, Fla. – A 49-year-old Dunnellon man is accused of threatening several people holding signs for President Donald Trump, according to officials.

According to the Dunnellon Police Department, officers were called Thursday to North Williams Street to investigate an armed man in an area where people were holding pro-Trump signs.

“The victims told an officer that a man, later identified as James L. Whitehurst II, had approached them during their peaceful assembly with what was described as a cane sword in hand,” a police news release said.

According to victims, Whitehurst pointed the sword toward their faces while making threats, the news release said.

Whitehurst told authorities he pulled the sword from its holder and pointed it at the Trump supporters, according to officials. He told the officer he meant no harm, police said.

Victims told investigators the sword was about 6 inches from their faces and they were in fear, according to officials.

Whitehurst was arrested on 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Marion County Jail.