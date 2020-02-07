Florida’s Fourth Estate: Florida’s biggest dangers

ORLANDO, Fla. – This week on Florida’s Fourth Estate we delve into one of Florida’s biggest dangers. Rachael Maney with advocacy group Bike Law tells us why Florida is the most dangerous place to bike or walk in America.

We break down the problems and the solutions for the epidemic.

Also, she tells us about legislation in the Florida Capitol right now that could change the game.

WATCH NEXT: Florida’s Fourth Estate: The state’s guardianship program | Florida’s Fourth Estate: Why News 6 anchor Ginger Gadsden will be off the show temporarily

This week’s “Floridiot” is very organized.

After getting pulled over, law enforcement found a bag labeled “Bag Full of Drugs.” Inside, a smorgasbord of mind-altering substances.

And, a company puts shelter dogs on beer cans hoping to find them a home.

Turns out, one family found their lost furry friend. Cheers to another frothy episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate.