Firefighters battle Downtown Oralndo blaze causing road closures

Orlando, Fla. – Firefighters battled a large blaze at a home in downtown Orlando Friday afternoon.

Crews arrived at the scene on Washington Street at 12:49 pm., according to a tweet by the Orlando Fire Department.

According to officials, the home was vacant and there were no injuries.

West Washington Street was closed between North Parramore and North Terry avenues as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.