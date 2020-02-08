FHP: 1 dead after fatal motocycle crash in Seminole County
Authorities said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to troopers, the crash happened at 1:05 p.m. near Wekiva Springs Road and Riverbend Road.
Authorities said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, troopers said.
No other details have been released.
Stay with News 6 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.