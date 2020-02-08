70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

70ºF

Local News

FHP: 1 dead after fatal motocycle crash in Seminole County

Authorities said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle

Tags: Fatal crash, Seminole, Motorcycle
photo

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 1:05 p.m. near Wekiva Springs Road and Riverbend Road.

Authorities said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, troopers said.

No other details have been released.

Stay with News 6 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.