FHP: 1 dead after fatal motocycle crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 1:05 p.m. near Wekiva Springs Road and Riverbend Road.

Authorities said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, troopers said.

No other details have been released.

Stay with News 6 for updates on this developing story.