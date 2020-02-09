56ºF

Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Cocoa, troopers say

Patrol car collided with leftover motorcycle on road

COCOA – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after losing control from his bike and being thrown off of it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on US-1, troopers said.

Both a passing vehicle and a Cocoa Police Department car struck what was left of the motorcycle on the road, troopers said.

