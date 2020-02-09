Motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash, trooper say

A 63-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Seminole County accident on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim was identified as Robert Sparks, troopers said.

Sparks was riding his bike westbound on Wekiva Springs Road when the 72-year-old driver of another vehicle struck Sparks while making a left turn, troopers said.

Sparks was ejected off the bike, troopers said.

Charges are pending against the driver, according to troopers.