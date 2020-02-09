Orlando daycare driver to be sentenced Monday in hot van death case

ORLANDO, Fla. – The former Orlando daycare driver accused of killing a three-year-old boy after leaving him alone in a hot van will soon learn her fate.

The sentencing phase for Deborah St. Charles is scheduled for Monday morning.

St. Charles faces up to 15 years in prison. She took a plea deal in October and pled no contest to manslaughter by culpable negligence.

She spoke to News 6 after a court hearing last year.

"I understand from my negligence, but I never did something like this on purpose," St. Charles said.

St. Charles was arrested in 2017. Orlando Police said she left three-year-old Myles Hill alone in a van outside of the Little Miracles Academy for more than 12 hours.

He died from heat exposure.

News 6 spoke with his family a year after his death. His grandmother remembers the last time she saw him alive.

"The morning he left home, he looked at me and said, 'Mama, I love you,'" she said. "Not knowing that would be the last time I ever laid eyes on my baby."

St. Charles was supposed to be sentenced in January, but because of issues with the judge's scheduling her sentencing was reset to Monday morning.

"There's a reason why this happens and sometimes it's not because people are disrespectful or disregarding their jobs. Sometimes it's not like that. Sometimes really good people make mistakes," St. Charles' attorney Jeffery Deen told News 6 last year.

St. Charles told investigators she picked up Myles and other children on August 17, 2017. Investigators said she admitted she did not conduct a headcount when she dropped the kids off at daycare.

St. Charles told News 6 what happened was a mistake.

"I love kids. I have two boys of my own and I would never do this intentionally to a child," she said.

St. Charles’ sentencing hearing is set for Monday at 10 a.m. at the Orange County courthouse. Check back for updates to this developing story.