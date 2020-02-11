81ºF

7-foot alligator wanders into Florida garage

Maybe the gator needed a lift?

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

(Credit: North Port Police)
After reading this, you might want to go check and make sure your garage door is closed.

When you leave your garage open in Florida, you never know what might crawl in.

A North Port resident found a 7-foot alligator hiding in their garage alongside the driver’s side of their car, according to the North Port Police Department.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, the confused gator was relocated to a nearby canal.

See ya later, alligator!

