68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

68ºF

Local News

SeaWorld settles class action lawsuit over ‘Blackfish’ for $65 million

Investors claimed former execs misled them about film’s impact

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Sea World Orlando, Callahan
SeaWorld settles class action suit over 'Blackfish'
SeaWorld settles class action suit over 'Blackfish'

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has settled a class-action lawsuit for $65 million related to the 2013 documentary “Blackfish.”

The lawsuit, filed by a group of shareholders in 2014, accused SeaWorld executives of violating the Securities Exchange Act by making false or misleading statements about how the film was impacting park attendance.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday, the company will make the payout to cover the claims as well as the costs of administration and legal fees.

Despite reaching a settlement, SeaWorld did not admit any wrongdoing.

In addition, according to the filing SeaWorld has settled a separate putative derivative lawsuit filed in Delaware for $12.5 million.

Both settlements are for lawsuits that have been in litigation since 2014 and are contingent upon the court’s approval.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: