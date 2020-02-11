U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds set to fly high over Orlando Sanford International Airport

SANFORD, Fla. – The famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be rumbling through the Central Florida skies again.

"It's been 26 years since there's been an air show here at Orlando Sanford International airport," Bryan Lilley, the show director for Lockheed Martin's Space and Air show.

The last time an air show landed at Orlando Sanford Airport was in 1994.

The Thunderbirds will be headlining the event and perform aerobatic formation on the F-16C Fighting Falcon. Their spectacle is one of the most recognizable performances in the country--a show that is seen in many parts of the world. They’re also one of the oldest squadrons in the U.S. Air Force, formed in May 1953.

The Lockheed Martin Space and Air show will feature more than 15 acts both from the military and civilian aircraft.

“We’ll even have an aircraft, Kent Peach, a very talented pilot who will attempt to land his airplane on an RV while traveling down the runway,” Lilley said.

This year's event will be hosted by Orlando Sanford International Airport where aviation lovers will get up close to a variety of aircraft, many built by Lockheed Martin.

“They’re gonna see the F-35, they’re gonna see the F-22, they’re gonna see C-130′s, they’re gonna see helicopters, they’re gonna see ground vehicles, Michael Rein, show organizer for Lockheed Martin said. “It’s going to be exciting.”