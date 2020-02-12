Court appearance set for suspected serial killer in deaths of Daytona Beach women

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pretrial hearing has been set for the man accused of shooting and killing three women in Volusia County.

Robert Tyrone Hayes, 37, is facing three charges of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Suspected serial killer indicted in deaths of Daytona Beach women

Court documents show Hayes is accused of killing Laquetta Gunther in December of 2005.

He is also accused of shooting and killing Julie Green in January of 2006, court records show.

Hayes is also charged with the murder of Iwana Patton.

She was shot and killed in February of 2006.

The pretrial hearing for Hayes is set for Feb. 18.

Back in November of 2019, State Attorney R.J. Larizza said they would seek the death penalty in this case.

Hayes has been in the Palm Beach County jail since September on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Rachel Elizabeth Bey, who was found strangled and sexually battered on the side of a road in 2016, according to authorities.