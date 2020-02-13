Bullet flies through Clermont apartment

CLERMONT, Fla. – A bullet went through a Clermont apartment building just after midnight on Thursday, according to a Clermont Police Department case report.

A resident of the home was sitting on his couch at the time of the incident, according to the report.

Police said the bullet went through the front window.

Investigators said they found a copper bullet on the living room floor next to the front door.

Authorities said due to the thin material the bullet passed through and suddenly stopping, officers believe the bullet was fired from a far distance.