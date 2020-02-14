Uh Oh: Lake Helen home mistakenly built on city-owned land

LAKE HELEN, Fla. – A home that was built on city-owned land in Lake Helen by mistake could be moved, according to the builder.

Travis Martin, with Trayton Homes, said this is the first time his team has built a home in a place it wasn't supposed to be built.

“It was the biggest ‘uh oh’ moment that you could ever imagine,” he said.

The house was supposed to be built at 328 West Ohio Ave.

Instead, he said the home was built 60 feet to the west, which put it on park land owned by the City of Lake Helen.

"Human error on our part? Whether it be a surveyor error? We don’t think it was because the map plats were really true," he said.

City leaders put a stop work order on the home, ceasing construction on Jan. 30.

City of Lake Helen officials issued this Stop Work Order after a home was mistakenly built on city-owned property. (WKMG)

On Thursday night, the city council met to discuss what to do with the home that was nearly finished.

Facing the possibility of it being torn down, Martin brought them a last-minute solution: move the home.

"According to the two contractors we talked to, they say they can (do it) without a problem," Martin said.

Lake Helen city council members met on Thursday to discuss a home that was mistakenly built on city-owned land. (WKMG)

The council chambers erupted in applause, and council members approved the idea.

Martin said he hoped to have a solid proposal to move the house on the council members' desks by Tuesday.

“We’re going to try to move forward and learn from our mistakes, and make it well for everybody,” he said.