1 person in stable condition after shooting in Oviedo

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

According to deputies, the shooting happened at 3780 Becontree Place at 10:30 a.m.

1 adult male was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Deputies said the suspect stayed at the scene and was cooperating with deputies.

At this time authorities believe the shooting to be isolated.

No other details have been released.

