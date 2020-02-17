‘I’m gonna murder someone:’ 16-year-old girl accused of making school shooting threat

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl sent messages on Instagram claiming she was a sociopath who wanted to murder someone and commit a school shooting, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a concerned parent called them Monday morning after seeing messages on a group chat her son was in on Instagram.

The teen wrote, “I feel like shooting up the school and then living in solitary confinement for the rest of my days,” “I’m gonna murder someone,” “I’m straight up gonna be a serial killer,” and “I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m a sociopath that doesn’t feel (expletive) and would be happy to kill people,” records show.

The woman’s son was reluctant to provide details about the investigation but said his friend likely sent those messages because she was upset about not receiving an acceptance letter for the Advanced Placement program, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said they were able to identify the sender as a member of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Explorers program, which teaches teens about the law enforcement profession.

“It is very unfortunate that a person who showed interest in becoming a law enforcement officer would make threats of this kind. That is not a type of behavior tolerated by our Sheriff’s Explorers or anyone else for that matter,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I commend the parent who was doing the right thing and monitoring their child’s activity on their phone and saw this message and reported it. This type of parenting should be praised. We hope this student gets the help that she is crying out for.”

The 16-year-old Flagler Palm Coast High School student was arrested on a charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, which is a felony.