Florida ranked 3rd most sinful state in US, report finds

Oh, Florida... you little devil, you!

In what will come as an absolute shock to literally no one, Florida is ranked the third-most sinful state in all of America.

Congrats, Sunshine State! Our pure greed, lust, vanity and just plain laziness makes us the envy of all those not-so goody two shoes out wandering the planet.

WalletHub’s newest report used seven key dimensions to determine the winners: Anger & Hatred, Jealousy, Excesses & Vices, Greed, Lust, Vanity and Laziness.

When it comes to Jealousy, Florida topped the charts at No. 2, while also doing “well” in the Lust rankings (No. 5) and Vanity (No. 3). However, we deserve a pat on the back for only being ranked midpack for Anger & Hatred (No. 31).

Of course, it will take a bit more effort from all of us to top Nevada as the most sinful state in the US, but if we each give 100 percent (which is impossible because we’re lazy, right?), we can make it happen. We’re just that bad.

TOP 10 MOST SINFUL STATES IN AMERICA :

Nevada Texas Florida California Georgia Tennessee Louisiana Illinois South Carolina Mississippi

