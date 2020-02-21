Groveland Four memorial to be unveiled in Lake County

TAVARES, Fla. – The Groveland Four memorial will be unveiled Friday in Lake County

Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Ernest Thomas and Samuel Shepherd were wrongly accused of raping a white woman in Lake County in 1949.

Last January, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pardoned the men, and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners began planning the idea for a memorial.

Family members and several community leaders have called for exoneration, which would clear their names and acknowledge their innocence.

Ideas for the Groveland Four monument were presented in April 2019 and commissioners opened the bidding process in the summer. By September, the board made a selection with the help of family members of the men. They were able to review the design and the verbiage on the memorial.

The granite memorial will feature a bronze plaque with a written account of the men’s ordeal. It will be located in front of the Lake County Historical Museum.

DeSantis is expected to speak at the ceremony, scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.