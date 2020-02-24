7 people displaced after Ocala duplex fire

OCALA, Fla. – The Red Cross is helping two families after a fire burned through their home Monday morning.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a building fire at the 14100 block of Northeast Ninth Avenue around 7:31 a.m. Crews said about 30% of the single-level duplex unit was engulfed in flames.

The seven people inside made it out of the structure safely, according to OFR. The Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded. The fire was under control by 7:35 a.m.

Firefighters say hot spots were found in the soffit of the unit where they believe the fire originated. The adjoining unit sustained minor smoke damage, according to an OFR release.

Volunteers are now assisting the family of five and two to find temporary housing.