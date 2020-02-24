Man accused in Ormond Beach rape faces new felony charge in separate case

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of raping a woman who believed she was being interviewed for a job in Ormond Beach is facing new charges in a separate case.

Jason Minton is facing a new charge of felony battery.

Last Friday, Minton was charged with sexual battery and kidnapping charges from a case handled by the Ormond Beach Police Department.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said on Feb. 14 a woman told deputies Minton approached her at a business plaza in DeLand.

The Sheriff’s Office said the witness told deputies Minton gave her his business card and offered her an interview for a job with Tucker’s Tree & Bobcat Services.

Deputies said she told investigators Minton picked her up in a company truck, drove her to a bar in Orange City and ordered her multiple drinks and kept asking if she wanted more.

Investigators said the victim told deputies her drink was unattended while she used the restroom.

The Sheriff’s Office said she told deputies Minton drove her to a wooded lot in Orange City that he described as a job site.

Deputies said she told investigators he made unwanted advances. The victim was able to refuse his advances and he dropped her off in DeLand, she told investigators.

JASON MINTON Wanted For Sexual Battery UPDATE - Jason Minton turned himself in at his attorney's office tonight *** In 2015, the Sheriff's Office arrested convicted sex offender Jason Minton on charges of sexual battery and kidnapping. The victim in the case reported she went out for drinks with him. After several drinks at a bar, he was supposedly going to take her to a restaurant. Instead, he brought her to his house and forced a pill down her throat. The victim said she became incapacitated and faded in and out of consciousness while he raped her. The case went to trial, and Minton had local defense attorneys Aaron Delgado and David Damore on his side. What happened next is described on the Aaron Delgado & Associates website, in a post titled "From Life in Prison to Complete Freedom in 48 Hours." You can read their full account at https://communitylawfirm.com/facing-life-in-prison The short version is: Minton’s attorneys were able to prevent evidence of a prior offense from coming into the trial. In their own words, “Mr. Delgado was able to highlight inconsistencies between the Williams Rule witness' present-day testimony and her testimony almost twenty years ago, thereby undermining her credibility.” Rather than serve any prison time, Minton was able to secure a plea deal that meant he would plead to a misdemeanor, accept a year’s probation and avoid serving a single day in prison. As his attorneys wrote, Minton went "from facing the possibility of life in prison to walking out of the courtroom a free man in less than two full days of trial." You might be wondering why this matters today, more than three years after that trial. Jason Minton currently has felony warrants for his arrest on new charges of sexual battery and kidnapping in Ormond Beach. The victim in that case told Ormond Beach police that she met with Minton ostensibly for an interview for a secretarial job at a Tree Service business. She said the interview was at a bar, and she had some drinks with Minton. The next thing she remembers is waking up with painful injuries that suggest she was raped. Surveillance video from the bar showed Minton dragging the victim to his truck, pushing her inside and leaving. She appeared limp, unresponsive and unconscious. You can see it for yourself right here. You should also know that the Sheriff's Office is investigating a separate case in the Orange City area where a young woman reported she met with a man for an interview for a job at a tree service business. She said he met her at a bar and persistently ordered her alcohol. He then drove her to a secluded area, pulled her shirt down and touched her against her will, and offered her cash in exchange for sex. Fortunately, the victim in this case was not incapacitated, and she was able to resist, refuse and reject the suspect's advances. That case is still under investigation by our detectives, but I believe the suspect’s identity will be determined very soon. You have to wonder if Jason Minton's next plea deal will be featured on his defense attorney's website, too. He seems to be the poster boy for getting off light. We can all expect him to have the best defense attorneys money can buy. Until he’s behind bars where he belongs, I want to urge ANY woman who is approached or contacted by Jason Minton to stay as far away from him as you can. In the meantime, those of us who have a voice have to speak up for rape victims whose testimonies and personal lives are sure to be picked apart and placed under a microscope by defense attorneys working on their next big success story. Posted by Mike Chitwood on Friday, February 21, 2020

On Feb. 18, Minton met a different victim for an interview at the River Grille on North U.S. 1, according to Ormond Beach police.

Ormond Beach police released a surveillance video from River Grille that they said shows Minton dragging the victim through the parking lot to his truck.

The video shows a man dragging a woman who was clearly unable to control her limbs and walk on her own. At one point, the woman lays lifeless on the ground as Minton needs to put her down to open the passenger-side door. The video shows Minton goes back into the restaurant. Police said he went in to pay the bill.

Minton turned himself in on Friday in connection with that case.

Volusia deputies said since Minton’s charges were announced, more than six women have contacted investigators reporting similar incidents involving him over the past several years.

“I want to thank each of those brave women for coming forward, and I also want them to know we’re going to give their cases the attention they deserve,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “Ormond Beach police did a great job getting Jason Minton off the street, and our deputies and detectives are going to be working hard doing everything they can to make sure every potential victim is heard.”

Minton is still in custody without bond, records show.