Man arrested for shooting another man in thigh during robbery attempt while walking dog, police say

DAYTONA BEACH – A man was arrested Sunday after shooting another man during a robbery attempt, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police took into custody 23-year-old Dwayne Foster, who attempted to rob another man as he was walking his dog in the 800 block of North Segrave Street, police said.

After the man refused to empty his pocket, Foster pulled out a gun, fired several shots and struck the man in the thigh, police said.

The victim was treated on the scene for injures and said he would go to the hospital later for further treatment, police said.

Exact charges are still being determined, police said.