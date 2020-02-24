Winter Haven police search for missing teen, she’s been missing since Feb. 3

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Officers are searching for Amber Jones, 15, she has been missing since Feb. 3, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Police said she left her home on Chandler Driver in Winter Haven around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Investigators said it is believed she left with her boyfriend.

Amber has not contacted friends or family since she left, according to police.

Officers said she could possibly be in the New Port Richey area.

Authorities said she has a tattoo of the infinity symbol on her left wrist.

Anyone with information on Amber is asked to call police at 863-291-5752.