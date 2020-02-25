Burglars target medical marijuana dispensary in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police are investigating a break-in at a medical marijuana dispensary after an officer happened upon the burglary Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ocala police report, an officer was driving on Southwest College Road Sunday at 4:19 a.m. when they saw two sedans parked in front of the Cureleaf store and multiple people standing outside the business.

The officer said they found the incident suspicious and made a U-Turn. The two vehicles fled west on College Road as the officer approached, according to the report. One person remained in front of the store but ran away on foot when the officer tried to speak with them, police said.

A business window was shattered. The report did not say if any products were taken from the dispensary.

Store management told officers the total cost of damages was approximately $15,000.

No other information was immediately available.