Florida Foodie: Talking trash with an eco-entrepreneur

Orlando – What we eat and how we eat it generates a lot of waste. Leftovers go bad, plastic utensils get thrown out and vegetable peels end up in the dump.

A Central Florida businesswoman wants to change this

Andrea Ruiz-Hays started Eco Strategies Group less than a year ago. She helps businesses to reduce their waste. She has even helped at least one restaurant go to “zero waste.”

Ruiz-Hays is passionate about reducing waste and diverting trash away from our landfills. She shares her passion with us and explains ways we can all reduce our waste at home.

