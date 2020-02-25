Oviedo high school janitor secretly recorded female students, teacher going to bathroom, police say

OVIEDO, Fla. – A janitor at Oviedo High School propped his phone under a sink to record up-skirt videos of eight female students and one female teacher going to the bathroom, Oviedo Police said.

Derremy Walker, 29, has been fired from his job at the high school where he was assigned to clean the girls’ bathroom, as well as the women’s restroom in the teacher lounge.

On Nov. 11 of last year, two students found Walker’s phone propped up under a sink in the bathroom, positioned so that it would record the person in the stall, officials said. The girls said the phone was actively recording video when they found it and took it to the Dean of Students and the school resource officer.

According to the report, Walker could be seen on video setting up the phone in the bathroom, and several days worth of footage was saved on the device.

The faces of all nine victims were not visible in the recordings and the parents of the students involved were immediately notified of the incident, school officials said.

Walker was immediately fired from his position with the high school and trespassed from campus, according to a release.

Investigators said Walker was found at his home Tuesday morning by Seminole County deputies and was arrested on eight counts of video voyeurism on a person under 16 years of age and one count of video voyeurism on a person over 19 years of age.