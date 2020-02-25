Woman sexually battered, robbed at knifepoint outside Ocala home, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A woman was robbed and sexually battered with a knife held to her throat as she arrived home from taking her daughter to complete volunteer work, Ocala Police said.

According to a news release, the woman took her child to a Citgo gas station on Feb. 13 where she was volunteering, then returned home when a male attacked her outside the residence. She said he jumped over a fence, put a knife to her neck, and began searching her pockets for money, ultimately taking $2, a pack of cigarettes and a small pocket knife.

“I’m not going to hurt you, don’t look at me,” the man said, according to the report.

The man then sexually battered the woman and ran from the scene on foot, according to a new release.

The woman said the man was behind her during the incident and she could only advise that he was wearing a black hoodie and long pants.

An incident report stated that after the attack, the woman took her two other children, who were inside the home, to the Citgo where her daughter was volunteering so she could call 911.

Police said the woman had two small cuts on her hands, and went to the hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately clear if police identified a suspect in the case or if the suspect was still outstanding.