East Orange County home badly damaged by fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – A homeowner safely escaped a fire late Tuesday in east Orange County.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. in the garage of a home on Stonewood Estates Lane near Dean Road.

The homeowner told News 6 that he smelled something burning and then saw smoke coming from an AC vent.

The garage and the second floor above it were destroyed by fire.

No other details have been released.