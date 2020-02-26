East Orange County home badly damaged by fire
Homeowner safely escapes blaze on Stonewood Estates Lane
ORLANDO, Fla. – A homeowner safely escaped a fire late Tuesday in east Orange County.
The fire broke out around 10 p.m. in the garage of a home on Stonewood Estates Lane near Dean Road.
The homeowner told News 6 that he smelled something burning and then saw smoke coming from an AC vent.
The garage and the second floor above it were destroyed by fire.
No other details have been released.
#WorkingFire: Crews report knockdown on house fire in 2500 block of Stonewood Estates Lane. Initial 911 (9:32pm) reported smoke/fire in garage. Firefighters encountered heavy flame/smoke on arrival. 3600 sq ft home est. 50% involved. No reports of injuries at this time.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 26, 2020
