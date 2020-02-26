Leesburg man accused of child porn possession took photos of children at parks, FDLE says

LEESBURG, Fla. – A man accused of possessing child pornography told investigators he chatted with women online about molesting children and took photos of random children at parks, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

FDLE special agents arrested Robert Yearwood, 42, Tuesday after serving a search warrant at his Leesburg home.

State law enforcement agents said they found 10 images on Yearwood’s phone depicting young girls being sexually exploited. The children in the photos were as young as 2 years old, according to the arrest report.

During an interview with agents, Yearwood said he has come across child pornography on the internet and has chatted with women online about physically molesting children. Yearwood told agents he has taken pictures of random children in neighborhoods and at parks.

Yearwood also admitted to taking photos of female friends at his home through a “peep hole” in a bathroom, according to the report.

The 42-year-old, who works at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Leesburg, told agents he couldn’t explain why he started viewing child pornography “other than curiosity,” according to the arrest report.

FDLE agents said more charges could be filed against Yearwood as they continue a full forensic analysis.

During a first appearance Wednesday a judge set Yearwood’s bail at $20,000. His next court date is March 23.