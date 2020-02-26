Wife accused of killing UCF Executive denies plea deal, will go to trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Redlick told an Orange County judge on Wednesday she will not accept a plea deal offered by state prosecutors.

Redlick is accused of fatally stabbing her husband, University of Central Florida executive, Michael Redlick in their Winter Park home in January 2019.

Prosecutors on Wednesday offered Redlick to plead guilty to manslaughter charges and serve 10 years in prison in addition to five years in prison concurrent with the manslaughter sentence.

She's facing a second-degree murder charge with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Investigators said Redlick originally told detectives her husband had stabbed himself and waited about 11 hours to call for help.

Redlick has a motion hearing scheduled for March 9. Her trial is set to start in May.