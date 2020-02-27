Primary 2020: Here’s when early voting starts in your Central Florida county
Presidential preference primary begins as early as March 2 in some counties
It’s a presidential election year, which means next week Florida voters will cast their ballots in a presidential preference primary election to determine what Democratic and Republican nominees will be on the ballot for the General Election.
Only voters registered with Florida’s two major political parties can vote in the presidential preference primary. The deadline to register for the presidential primary was Feb. 18. Voters still have until July 20 to register for the regular primary and October 5 to register for the general election.
Click here to learn how the primary election is changing in Florida in 2020.
Early voting is available ahead of the state-wide March 17 presidential preference primary election but some counties start sooner than others.
Here’s when early voting begins in all nine Central Florida counties:
- Orange County: March 2- March 15, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Seminole County: March 7- March 14, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Volusia County: March 7- March 14, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Marion County: March 7- March 14, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Lake County: March 5 - March 14, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Flagler County: March 7 - March 14, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sumter County: March 7 - March 14, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Brevard County: March 2 - March 14, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Weekdays) 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Weekends)
- Osceola County: March 2 - March 15, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.