Primary 2020: Here’s when early voting starts in your Central Florida county

It’s a presidential election year, which means next week Florida voters will cast their ballots in a presidential preference primary election to determine what Democratic and Republican nominees will be on the ballot for the General Election.

Only voters registered with Florida’s two major political parties can vote in the presidential preference primary. The deadline to register for the presidential primary was Feb. 18. Voters still have until July 20 to register for the regular primary and October 5 to register for the general election.

Click here to learn how the primary election is changing in Florida in 2020.

Early voting is available ahead of the state-wide March 17 presidential preference primary election but some counties start sooner than others.

Here’s when early voting begins in all nine Central Florida counties: