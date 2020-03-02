1 person dead after shooting at bar in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – A person died in a shooting on Saturday at the Jade Lounge in Ocala, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said a surveillance camera video showed an altercation go down between two people, with more people getting involved as the fight escalated. Eventually, one person pulls out a firearm and fired shots.

Police said multiple people were injured during the shooting, and one man, 56-year-old James Wallace, died from his injuries.

The shooter escaped from the bar and fled in a gold colored sedan, according to police.

The shooting is still under investigation.