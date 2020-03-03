Arrest made in fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy at Casselberry park, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – More than two years after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot at a local park, an arrest has been made in connection with his death, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

Police said Bryce Williams was at Lake Hodge Park on Osceola Trail on Jan. 1, 2018 with two friends, behind the wheel of a car, when he was shot in the head and then crashed into a home.

A witness said in a 911 call that an unknown man came up to the car and shot Williams.

On Tuesday, authorities announced the arrest of 20-year-old Antwann Ricks on charges of felony homicide, one count of armed burglary to a conveyance and one count of assault with intent to commit a felony.

“My detectives have been diligently working this case for two years investigating numerous leads, and due to their hard work, we have developed probable cause to make an arrest and bring justice for Bryce’s family; however, more work remains to be done and the investigation continues,” Casselberry Police chief Larry Krantz said.

Authorities have not provided details about how Ricks was identified as a suspect or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The case remains active.