Man accused of following Valencia student into library found wondering on campus --again, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man previously trespassed from the Valencia College Kissimmee campus after authorities say he followed a student into the library was arrested Monday for returning to the campus, police said.

Jose Diaz, 25, of Kissimmee, was previously trespassed from the college campus on Feb. 28, according to the arrest report. Police said he followed a female student into the library.

A member of campus security called Kissimmee police Monday at 10 a.m. to the campus on Denn John Lane to report Diaz had returned to the school and was wondering around the property.

Police said Diaz refused to answer their questions about why he returned to the property. Diaz is not a student and has never been one, according to the report.

Diaz was arrested and charged with trespassing on school grounds. He was booked into the Osceola County Jail on $500 bail.