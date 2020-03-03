Multiple designs under consideration for U.S. 192 pedestrian bridge in Old Town district

KISSIMMEE, Fla – Pedestrians may soon have a safer way around U.S. 192 in Kissimmee’s Old Town district. A pedestrian bridge will be built between International Drive and Seralago Boulevard.

With hotels and gift shops on one side of the busy road, and attractions like Fun Spot and Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf on the other, visitors and locals say it’s difficult to get from point A to point B with the lack of crosswalks.

“It’s more than dangerous ... crazy, that’s what it is," said James Vaughn.

Missouri natives James Vaughn and his wife Carolyn spend their vacation in the Old Town district every year. Walking along U.S. 192, they can’t help but notice how many people choose to cross the six-lane highway outside of the crosswalk.

“I know they’re in a hurry trying to get somewhere, but it’s not worth taking the chance. I even see people with children," said Carolyn Vaughn.

Mario Matos lives and works in the area, crossing the busy road daily.

“Sometimes I’m scared because it’s a lot of traffic," said Matos.

A design and engineering firm spent three months studying U.S. 192 between International Drive and Seralago Boulevard. While the firm found that most of the crashes involving pedestrians occur at Seralago Boulevard, the team recommended a pedestrian bridge be built near Florida Plaza Boulevard where there isn’t a crosswalk. A deadly pedestrian crash also occurred near Florida Plaza Boulevard during the time of the study.

Take a look at renderings proposed for the pedestrian bridge below:

Renderings for proposed U.S. 192 pedestrian bridge between International Drive and Seralago Boulevard. (WKMG)

Osceola County Commissioner Peggy Choudhry says safety is her top priority and this pedestrian bridge was a long time coming.

“We’re in the process of getting input as to where they suggested and the look and feel," said Choudhry.

The firm submitted four pedestrian bridge concepts with costs ranging from $7 million to $12 million.

Choudhry says there is no set date on when the pedestrian bridge will be installed. The project is still in the early stages and still requires a public hearing and vote on the location as well as design. Choudhry says they have not voted on how they will pay for the pedestrian bridge.