Bill to prevent arrests of young children in Florida likely dead

ORLANDO, Fla. – A bill that would have prevented arrests of children under the age of 10 failed to be discussed in a key state Senate committee.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the measure is all but dead after failing to be addressed during the Senate Appropriations Committee final meeting this session.

The push for the amendment to the state’s criminal justice bill came after the arrest of 6-year-old Kaia Rolle in Orlando.

The main supporter of the bill, state Sen. Randolph Bracy is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday.