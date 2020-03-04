Here’s how Orlando airport is preparing amid Coronavirus concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – Crews with the Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport have put together a prevention plan amid Coronavirus concerns in the United States.

Airport officials have been in contact with health officials to get the latest updates on the disease.

“It is critical for the Authority to do everything we can to not only safeguard our passengers but protect our employees from this public health event,” said Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer for Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “The airport’s Emergency Management team has done an exceptional job detailing ways

The airports will put up more hand sanitizer stations in the terminals.

Crews will clean high touch point areas more frequently.

Here is a list of some of the areas crews will pay attention to:

Escalators

Handrails

Elevators

Curbside

Seating areas

Tables restrooms

Food court areas

The Orlando International Airport has KaiVac and Zymec machines to deep clean the restrooms, inspection stations, and protection areas.

The Zymec is a fogger and the KaiVac sprays a disinfectant throughout a specific area, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Crews will also increase the frequency of cleaning airport shuttles

Kits have also been created for first responders for emergency calls, according to GOAA.

GOAA officials said if you see a first responder in protective gear it is not a sign to be alarmed. Crews said the Centers for Disease Control have first responders wearing this equipment to minimize any chance of first responders getting the virus.

Airport officials have told employees to stay home if they are sick. Travelers should avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.