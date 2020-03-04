Lake County election leaders to address voter registration fraud
Supervisor of Elections says falsified applications were submitted
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office will address voter registration fraud in a news conference Wednesday.
Falsified voter registration applications were submitted to the office, according to a news release.
The concern comes as Lake County is expected to begin early voting for the presidential primary Thursday.
The news conference is set for 1:30 p.m.
Check back for new developments.
