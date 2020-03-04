82ºF

Lake County election leaders to address voter registration fraud

Supervisor of Elections says falsified applications were submitted

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Amanda Castro, Reporter/Anchor

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office will address voter registration fraud in a news conference Wednesday.

Falsified voter registration applications were submitted to the office, according to a news release.

The concern comes as Lake County is expected to begin early voting for the presidential primary Thursday.

The news conference is set for 1:30 p.m.

Check back for new developments.

